Defense attorneys for a woman charged in the 2013 slaying of an 89-year-old Wellborn woman requested Monday that prosecutors reveal the statements of any trial witnesses and any agreements prosecutors may have made with those witnesses.
Attorney Allen Meighen asked that the statements of witnesses who plan to testify against Monica Marie Shively, 35, be provided so they can examine them before her trial, which is slated for Oct. 21.
Meighen specifically requested the statement of Walter Craig Pinkston, 39, who was initially charged alongside Shively and pleaded guilty to capital murder earlier this year.
Meighen also asked that prosecutors reveal whether they’ve made agreements with witnesses to grant leniency or immunity for any crimes, diminish or comprise taxes or provide any assistance in exchange for their testimony.
Shively and Pinkston were initially charged in September 2013 by Anniston police with capital murder in the death of 89-year-old Alma Fleming.Authorities told The Star in September 2013 that Shively and Pinkston stabbed Fleming numerous times earlier that month while robbing her house.
Pinkston was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March after he pleaded guilty to capital murder that month.
Attempts to reach Shively’s attorneys Wednesday for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Shively remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail without bond.
Capital murder is a Class A felony. Because it is a capital offense, Shively could be sentenced to death if convicted, according to state law.