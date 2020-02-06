Murder defendant requests charge dropped after DFS throws out evidence

The attorney for an Anniston man charged in the 2016 death of his mother’s boyfriend asked Wednesday that his charges be dropped, in part because forensic scientists accidentally discarded physical evidence that could have aided his defense.
Defense attorney Shelby Scott requested that a judge drop the murder charge against Steven Taylor Cobb, 26.
Cobb was charged in January 2016, days after he allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Michael Clark on Jan. 23 after Clark and Cobb’s mother, Daphne Cobb, got into a dispute at the Country Court Inn on U.S. 78.
Police told The Star in 2016 they were called to the inn around noon that day, where they found Clark, who had been shot several times with a 9mm handgun.
Scott argued in the motion she filed that Cobb was acting in defense of himself and his mother when he shot Clark and that the Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s inadvertent disposal of some evidence — Clark’s blood and other bodily fluids — which could have corroborated witness accounts of Clark’s escalating violent behavior.
“It would be fundamentally unfair to prosecute Cobb after depriving him of the only physical evidence that he could have used to provide irrefutable proof of Clark’s level of intoxication and drug-crazed behavior to show that it was absolutely necessary to use lethal force to save two lives,” Scott wrote.
Scott wrote that Clark had been using the drug “spice,” and Cobb had seen him physically assault and verbally abuse his mother in the weeks before the shooting. Scott said the violence escalated during that last week.
The day of Clark’s death, Scott said, Daphne Cobb had hidden from Clark in an office, but came out, not realizing Clark was nearby. Scott wrote Clark held a hammer to her head and threatened to “crack” her skull.
Scott said the couple was later then in the living room, where Clark pulled out a knife, held it to his own throat and threatened suicide.
Scott said Cobb asked his mother for help in the kitchen, but when she went there, Clark threw her into a deep freezer. She said Scott tried to get Clark to leave the kitchen, but Clark grabbed Daphne Cobb from behind and threw her into a chair.
Scott said Daphne Cobb had hit her head and was disoriented. When she tried to get up, Scott said, Clark said something in her ear. Scott said Clark had either gotten up or started walking away when Daphne Cobb heard her son yell Clark’s name and gunshots. Cobb immediately called police, according to Scott.
Scott said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences also in January 2016 reported that it had gotten fluid samples from Clark and submitted them for analysis.
However, Scott said, the department amended the report around four years later to state that the samples were accidentally not submitted and had been disposed of “per department protocol.”
Scott said the report included stated that a transfusion Clark had received would have made the samples “unreliable.”
Scott declined Thursday to comment further.
Clark has remained free from jail on a $75,000 bond since his release Jan. 25, two days after his arrest.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Cobb could face a life sentence and up to a $60,000 fine.