An Anniston teenager charged with killing a 32-year-old man last year asked earlier this month that his bond be reinstated.
Donta Kajuan Brown, 19, asked in a handwritten letter dated April 18 for a hearing concerning his revoked bonds. The request was filed Thursday in court records available online.
Brown, who was booked into the Calhoun County Jail in April 2018 on a murder charge and a first-degree assault charge, was released from jail later that month on a $90,000 bond.
According to court documents, Brown was charged in November by Weaver police with second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was charged later that month by Anniston police with two counts of third-degree assault.
After his November arrests, Brown’s bonds on the murder and assault charges were revoked.
Brown was initially arrested April 18, 2018, after he allegedly killed 32-year-old Darion Welch four days earlier. Police told The Star in 2018 that Welch was shot shortly before 2 a.m. outside an apartment building on the 2800 block of Gurnee Avenue.
Authorities said Welch was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he died at around 6:45 a.m. during surgery.
Police said a 32-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and taken to RMC, where she was released.
An attempt to contact Brown’s defense attorney, Shelby Scott, on Friday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. Brown could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.