The Calhoun County Juvenile Court ordered last week that a Munford teen charged in October with assaulting an officer be prosecuted as an adult.
Anniston police charged a 17-year-old girl with second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft. Police took her Oct. 17 to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.
The teen was released July 31 from the Calhoun County Jail on a $3,200 bond after she was transferred to the jail from the detention center that day.
Police Sgt. Kyle Price said an officer was arresting her on Oct. 17 at the Lenlock Walmart for stealing soap and shampoo when she elbowed him in the chest and bit his wrist, drawing blood.
The teenager is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Attempts to reach the teen and her mother Thursday were unsuccessful.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, according to state law.