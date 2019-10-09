A Munford man was jailed Wednesday after police charged him earlier that day with two robberies from more than a year ago.
Oxford police charged Billy Ray Ford Jr., 27, with two counts of first-degree robbery.
According to Ford’s arrest warrant, he threatened three women with a gun on Aug. 16, 2018, while stealing money from Kalli’s Love Stuff.
Captain L.G. Owens said Ford came into the store around 9:30 p.m., took out a handgun and told three female employees to get on the ground and not get up. Owens said Ford then took an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a car he had borrowed from his girlfriend.
According to Kalli’s Love Stuff CEO Ross Winner, police arrived seconds after the man left and were able to quickly identify Ford.
“Oxford police are amazing,” Winner said.
According to Winner, staff were trained in advance on what to do during a robbery and they handled the situation well. Winner said this was the only time in over 20 years that the store had been robbed.
Ford was also charged with robbing a Mapco in the Bynum community several months earlier.
Owens said Ford walked into the store around 4:30 a.m. April 29, 2018, and pointed a gun at a cashier before taking less than $100 and driving away.
Owens said Oxford police sent Ford’s arrest warrants to a federal prison in Arkansas in July and Ford was extradited to the Calhoun County Jail last week.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Ford could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.