Munford man charged with kidnapping

Calhoun County deputies charged a Munford man this weekend with kidnapping, court records show.
Donald Glen Smith, 50, of Munford allegedly kidnapped a female victim on Friday, according to a sworn complaint that appeared in online court records Monday. The complaint doesn’t state the age of the victim.
Smith’s name appeared in online records at the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, but court records show he was released on a $60,000 bond. Attempts to reach Sheriff Matthew Wade for more details on the arrest were unsuccessful.
Smith is charged under Section 13A-6-43 (a) (4) of Alabama law, which states that a person is guilty of first degree kidnapping if he abducts someone with the intent to “inflict physical injury upon him, or to violate or abuse him sexually.” First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony, punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Smith is set to appear in court April 6.