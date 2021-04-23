Munford man arrested in alleged robbery

A Munford man was in the Calhoun County Jail Friday after being arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Anniston last week.
Marshawn Terrell Lee Black, 21, was booked into jail Thursday after an Anniston resident told police Black stole a purse from her at Kang’s Grocery in Glen Addie on April 17, according to Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles.
“The complainant said he followed her into the store without any weapons and took her bag,” Bowles said.
Black said the victim was “domestically related” to Black through either a current or past relationship.
Black is charged with third degree robbery, which in state law is defined as a theft that involves use of force or the threat of the use of force. It’s a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
Black also faces a domestic violence charge in the incident.