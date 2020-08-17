Montgomery man indicted, arrested on Calhoun County sex crimes

A Montgomery man remained in jail Monday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on two sex crimes involving a child.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 51-year-old man Monday. The grand jury indicted him in October on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.
According to court documents, the man engaged in “deviate sexual intercourse” with a female victim who was younger than 12 in August 2017. The man also allegedly subjected a female victim under 12 to sexual contact that month. Court documents do not specify whether the same victim is involved with both charges, or where the abuse took place.
Attempts Monday to reach deputies for more information on the man’s arrest were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.