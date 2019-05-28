A Montevallo man was charged Monday after he allegedly had sexual contact with a Calhoun County teenager twice in February.
The 35-year-old man was charged by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies with second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said the man contacted a 13-year-old girl on Instagram and met with her two times in February at her home in eastern Calhoun County to have sex.
“Under Alabama law, a 13-year-old can not consent to having sex,” Wade said. “And any 35-year-old man that would have sex with a 13-year-old is pretty sick, in my opinion. He doesn’t need to be with the rest of us.”
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released Tuesday on bond, according to jail staff.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies, which can result in a prison sentence of up to two decades and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.