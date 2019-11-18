A judge on Friday agreed to dismiss the appeal of an Anniston minister and nonprofit leader who asked that it be dropped.
Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr., 76, initially appealed his conviction for obstructing governmental operations in September after Cleburne County District Judge Melody Walker found him guilty of the offense earlier that month and sentenced him to two years of supervised probation.
Rimpsey was initially charged in July when he took his 2-year-old daughter to his adult son’s Louisville, Ky. home, sparking an Amber Alert, after a judge granted custody of the girl to her mother.
Rimpsey filed a motion Friday to drop the appeal, citing health and financial issues.
“I was upset and did not agree with the ruling and had every intention on appealing,” Rimpsey wrote in the motion.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell granted Rimpsey’s request that day and transferred his sentence to unsupervised probation for the remainder of his probation term Friday.
When called by a reporter for additional comment Monday, Rimpsey said he wasn’t aware his request had been granted; he said he wanted to check on the status of that request before commenting.