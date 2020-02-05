Mental exam sought for defendant charged in death of Anniston man by fire in 2017

An attorney asked last week that his client, a Fort Payne man charged in a 2017 slaying, undergo a mental evaluation.
Donald Murphy filed a motion Jan. 29 for the court to order a mental exam for Roderick Keith Orr, 58.
Murphy wrote in the request that Orr has trouble remembering pertinent details of the events surrounding the alleged incident and has issues following conversations with him.
Orr was initially charged with murder in October 2017 after 57-year-old Samuel Sims of Anniston was doused in gasoline and set aflame.
Police told The Star in 2017 that Orr and Sims had been arguing all day on Oct. 4 when the fight turned physical around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West 12th 1/2 Street.
During the fight, police said, Sims stabbed Orr, but Orr’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said Orr then picked up a nearby can of gasoline and doused Sims with it. Police said they didn’t know how the gas was ignited.
Sims was taken to UAB hospital with burns to about 80 percent of his body and died there four days later.
Orr remained in jail Wednesday with no bond set. Murphy declined to comment on Orr’s case.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Orr could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.