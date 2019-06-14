A Jacksonville man was charged Wednesday after he was allegedly found with illicit drugs in March.
Daniel Franklin Harper, 32, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with trafficking methamphetamine. Capt. Allen George, commander of the major crimes unit, said Harper also faces charges at a federal level.
George said Jacksonville police were called March 1 to a home on Young Court Northwest after hearing a report of an overdose. George said they found Harper at the house, along with the person overdosing.
When major crimes unit agents searched the house after the incident, George said, they found more than 50 grams of meth. George said agents also discovered several firearms, some of which were stolen, and GHB.
George said GHB is commonly known as a “club drug” or “date rape drug.”
“It completely wipes your memory,” George said.
Harper was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained on Friday, with bond set at $300,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Meth trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Harper could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines under state law.