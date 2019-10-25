A judge on Thursday ordered that a man charged in the 2017 death of a Piedmont man undergo a mental examination to determine whether he is able to assist with his own defense.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell ordered Edward Maurice Johnson, 42, to undergo an outpatient evaluation by a psychologist or a psychiatrist employed or contracted by the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
Johnson was initially charged with murder in December 2017 after he allegedly beat 53-year-old Marion Brown around 2 a.m. Dec. 8 at a home in the 600 block of Draper Street after the two got into an argument.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Johnson in April 2018 on charges of manslaughter and first-degree robbery.
Piedmont police told The Star in 2017 that Brown was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and died there.
After the evaluation, Howell ordered, the psychologist or psychiatrist will submit a written report containing an opinion on whether Johnson is competent to assist with his defense.
If the psychologist or psychiatrist does not believe Johnson is competent, Howell asked that they provide an opinion on what caused Johnson’s incompetence, the likelihood of him becoming competent after treatment, the most appropriate place and form of treatment, and whether treatment is available to him locally.
The evaluation will also assess Johnson’s mental state at the time of the offense.
Johnson’s defense attorney, Mike LaPlante, who requested the mental evaluation Wednesday, wrote that Johnson has been prescribed medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
An attempt to reach LaPlante on Friday was unsuccessful.
Johnson remained in Calhoun County Jail on Friday with bond set at $150,000.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Johnson could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law. Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
