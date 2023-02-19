Man wounded in shooting at Quintard gas station

Anniston police responded to a shots-fired call at the gas station at 18th and Quintard shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
Upon investigating the incident, officers learned that two men had been involved in a verbal altercation when the two began to fire at one another, according to Anniston police Sgt Jason Hawkins.
One of the men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by personal vehicle to RMC Anniston where he is expected to recover, Hawkins said.
Hawkins said that there was no threat to the public as the two parties involved knew each other prior to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and Hawkins said it is too early to say what charges will be filed at this time.
