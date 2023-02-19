 Skip to main content
Man wounded in shooting at Quintard gas station

Anniston police responded to a shots-fired call at the gas station at 18th and Quintard shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Upon investigating the incident, officers learned that two men had been involved in a verbal altercation when the two began to fire at one another, according to Anniston police Sgt Jason Hawkins.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.