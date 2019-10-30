Anniston police charged a man and woman last week after they allegedly robbed a business earlier this month.
Police charged Mary Grace Robinson, 19, and Brandon Lewis Smith, 27, both of Anniston, each with first-degree robbery.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Robinson, Smith and several other people walked into a business on U.S. 431 around 2 p.m. Oct 10 and held staff and patrons at gunpoint.
Price said the group stole cash and personal items before driving away.
According to Price, police used surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses to identify Robinson and Smith.
Robinson was arrested Oct. 23 and Smith was arrested two days later.
Price said police expect to make more arrests in the case soon.
Robinson and Smith were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Wednesday, each with bond set at $30,000.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Robinson and Smith could each face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.