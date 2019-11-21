Tony Putman knew his brother, Timothy Putman, killed his girlfriend, he testified Thursday, but he didn’t participate in her death and didn’t know many details about it.
Tony Putman, 34, of Wellington, testified at a hearing Thursday after his brother’s defense attorney, Julie Kines, filed a motion for prosecutors to disclose the identities of those who planned to testify against her client, as well as whether the state had offered them any deals.
Both brothers were charged in 2018 with murder in the slaying of 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams of Jacksonville after her remains were found in two locations in Calhoun County.
According to Putman, he pulled up to the Wellington home he shared with his brother, son and parents around 9 p.m. May 30, 2018, to see his brother and Williams standing by the shed on the property and talking. At that time, he said, nothing seemed amiss.
Putman said he was woken around 1 a.m. that morning to tapping on his window and saw his brother motion for him to come outside.
Once he was outside, Putman said, his brother confessed to killing Williams. Putman said his brother claimed she had attacked him and he had grabbed the nearest thing he could find to defend himself and hit her with it. Putman said he noticed cuts on his brother’s face and arms around that time.
When Putman walked into the shed, he said, he saw Williams lying facedown on the floor with a puddle of blood surrounding her head. After that, he said, he went back inside and went back to bed.
Putman said his brother tapped on his window again around 3 a.m. and he went back outside to speak to his brother, who asked him to follow him down a road, keep driving, and pick him up in a little while.
Putman said he pulled out of the driveway in his light silver pickup truck and was followed by his brother, who drove Williams’ van. Putman said he saw his brother turn the van onto a dirt pathway while he kept driving.
When Putman drove back, he said, he saw his brother standing near the dirt path on the side of the road, and his brother asked him to wait for five minutes, which he did.
Putman said he then drove his brother home. When they arrived, Putman said, he went inside the house while his brother went inside the shed. Putnam said he later found his brother in the shed sanding down the floor.
Putman said he later went to a “Trade Day” event, where he sold a variety of things. On the way there, Putman said, he passed his brother, driving their sister’s car.
“He said, ‘Don’t worry, I took care of it,’” Putman said. He didn’t press his brother for more details.
While at the event, Putman said, he sold some clothes that he was later told belonged to Williams.
Putman said he had initially not contacted police because he loved his brother, but has since become angry at his brother because he didn’t say anything to exonerate him.
“I don’t want to go to prison for the rest of my life for something I didn’t do,” Putman said.
Putman was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained for nearly 18 months. Putman was released from jail in June after a judge lowered his bond and booked into the Etowah County Jail on different charges. He was released from the Etowah County Jail in August.
Putman said he gave a statement to police before his bond on the murder charge was reduced, but he was not offered any deals in exchange for his testimony.
As a condition of Putman’s bond, he said, he has to wear an ankle monitor. He said he doesn’t work, so his parents pay the program fees for him.
Kines also asked at the hearing for Howell to reinstate Timothy Putman’s bond on two drug charges — the bonds had been revoked after he was charged with murder — and that the judge change the bonds from cash to surety.
Prosecutor Tim Burgess asked that the bonds not be reinstated. If they are, Burgess said, they should remain the same.
Howell said he planned decide on Timothy Putman’s bond before the end of Friday.
Timothy Putman remained in jail Friday with bond set at $500,000 for the murder charge.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, the Putmans could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.