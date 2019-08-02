A judge this week sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing a woman and injuring her son in 2015 while driving under the influence.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell on Tuesday sentenced Michael Terrell Turner, 40, of Anniston to serve a decade in a state prison and ordered him to pay a $250 fine.
Turner agreed in July 2016 to pay $100,000 to be split between the woman’s mother and two children as a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit Chapman filed against him.
Turner was initially charged in November 2015 by Anniston police with manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree possession of marijuana. The manslaughter charge, a Class B felony, was reduced to criminally negligent homicide, a Class C felony, through a plea agreement.
Attempts to reach Turner’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, and prosecutor Tim Burgess for comments on Turner’s sentencing were not immediately successful.
Police told The Star in 2015 that 30-year-old Brenda Leeann Morgan was driving May 4, 2015, on U.S. 78 when a Ford Fusion veered into her lane and hit her Pontiac Grand Am head on.
Authorities said Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while her son, who was riding with her, was injured and transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Turner was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to court records.