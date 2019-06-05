A Gadsden man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison after he was convicted in May of swindling thousands of dollars from an Anniston church through a piano store owned by his wife. Less than 12 hours later, Gadsden firefighters said, a fire destroyed the store.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Jason Dale Campbell Oden, 48, to 20 years in prison and ordered him to pay $30,000 in fines. Jones ordered that Oden pay $1,000 in restitution to All Saints Catholic Church and $22,214 in restitution to insurance company Gallagher Bassett Service Services Inc. Oden was awarded 461 days in jail credit.
Oden currently has numerous theft charges in Etowah and Calhoun counties and outstanding warrants in Etowah and Marshall. Prior to his sentencing hearing Jones said Oden may have victimized more than 180 people.
Oden’s wife, Kimberly Paige Oden, was charged by Gadsden police with first-degree theft in February 2018.
During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Sheila Field requested that Oden be sentenced to 20 years, saying that he is “on a path that is very destructive to himself and to others.”
“There was not even an effort to pay anything back,” Field said. “He has just taken and taken from so many people.”
Despite there being aggravating factors, Oden’s defense attorney, Pamela Hammett, asked that he be sentenced within the state’s sentencing guidelines. She also argued that a victimized church was no different from a victimized person in this case.
According to court documents, Oden stole $22,214 from All Saints Catholic Church in October 2016.
Former Anniston police investigator Jay Harrington, who now works with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, said the church placed an order with Oden for an organ and paid for it, but never received it.
“He did not have the intention to deliver that organ,” Harrington said.
An attempt to reach the church Wednesday for comment was unsuccessful.
During his sentencing, Oden apologized to the court.
“I’m sorry I’m in here today,” Oden said. “I’ve been in a business for years and did well at the onset of this.”
Oden was initially charged in February 2017 with stealing money from the church. Throughout 2018, court documents show, Oden was charged by police in Calhoun and Etowah counties.
Hammett declined after the hearing to comment on the sentencing.
Gadsden assistant fire chief Craig Cannon said Wednesday a fire started at Oden Piano Co., located on North 26th Street, shortly after midnight. Cannon said described the building as “a total loss.”
While firefighters were working to put out the fire, Cannon said, the roof collapsed, injuring three of them. Cannon said the firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital and discharged shortly afterward. They are expected to fully recover from their injuries, Cannon said.
Cannon said Wednesday firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.