Man sentenced to life over 2018 murder of Oxford woman

A judge sentenced an Anniston man on Wednesday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing an Oxford woman in 2018.
Marcus Deontay Pinson, 36, pleaded guilty to murder. Circuit Judge Brian Howell sentenced Pinson to life in prison without the possibility of parole and ordered him to pay restitution to the victim’s family, as well as a $250 fine.
Authorities told The Star in 2018 that 37-year-old Amanda Nicole Kirby was found shot to death in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2018. Kirby was reportedly found lying in the roadway in the 3300 block of Winchester Road in Saks.
Robert Lee Jenkins Jr., 30, of Anniston was charged with Kirby’s murder later that day. Police apprehended Pinson four days later at a home in Ragland.
Police said Kirby, Jenkins and Pinson were in a car together when an argument ensued and Kirby was shot inside the vehicle.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Pinson on the murder charge in 2019, but declined to indict Jenkins.
An attempt to reach Pinson’s defense attorney, Will Clay, for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Pinson remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Friday awaiting transfer to a state prison.