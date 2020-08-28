Man’s domestic violence, assault charges sent to grand jury

A judge on Thursday sent the case of an Anniston man charged with attacking two women to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
District Judge Randy Moeller bound over the first-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault charges of Dexter Leon Spinks, 53, after a preliminary hearing.
Anniston police arrested Spinks on Aug. 11 after he allegedly stabbed two women on July 6.
Police told The Star that Spinks went to the McDaniel Avenue home of one of the women shortly after midnight. When the woman opened the door, police said, Spinks stabbed her and another woman who tried to intervene.
Both women were taken to Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for their injuries.
An attempt Friday to reach Spinks’ defense attorney, PJ Hammett, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Spinks remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Friday with bond set at $45,000 for the two charges.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Spinks could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine. First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a two-decade prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine.