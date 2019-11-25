Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man was reportedly shot the night before.
Sgt. Kyle Price said an 18-year-old man told police he was walking in the 500 block of Glen Addie Avenue around 8 p.m. when an unknown person approached him and shot him in the top of the foot.
Price said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where staff called police and notified them of the incident. According to Price, police spoke to the victim at the hospital.
Price said Monday morning police had not identified a suspect.
If a suspect is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree assault. Under Alabama law, first-degree assault is considered a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine after conviction.