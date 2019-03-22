A Bessemer man pleaded guilty to a 20-year-old crime Thursday, admitting to taking money and a VHS tape at gunpoint from a Movie Gallery store in Jacksonville.
In a hearing Thursday at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Rodney Devine, 58, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft of property. He was given credit for time served in lieu of fines and court costs.
Devine’s attorney, Michael Lusk, said third-degree theft of property, if committed today, would be considered a felony charge. Because the offense took place in 1998, Lusk said, it was considered a Class A misdemeanor.
Court documents allege that Devine stole money and a VHS tape titled “Luscious Ladies,” from a Movie Gallery while armed with a handgun on Oct. 30, 1998. A warrant for his arrest was issued the following month and listed him as an Anniston resident.
Jacksonville assistant police chief Bill Wineman said Devine had started serving a prison sentence for a previous conviction when the warrant was issued, meaning Devine couldn’t be charged with the offense until his release.
Devine was originally charged in March 2018 with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony, by Jacksonville police in connection with the incident at Movie Gallery. The charge was later reduced to third-degree theft of property in court.