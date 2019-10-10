A judge last week sentenced an Anniston man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in February.
Jesse Cole Weldon, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to first-degree assault. Circuit Judge Bud Turner sentenced Weldon to serve a decade in prison and ordered him to pay a $350 fine, as well as an unnamed amount of restitution to the victim, after prosecutors and defense attorney Dayne Nelson reached a plea agreement. Turner also granted Weldon one day of jail credit.
Weldon was initially charged Feb. 9 by Ohatchee police with first-degree assault. A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Weldon in April on an attempted murder charge, but the charge was reduced to first-degree assault through the plea agreement.
Ohatchee police Chief Jason Oden said Weldon and another man got into an argument around midnight during a party at a home on Spring Road when Weldon pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the abdomen, side and stomach.
Oden said the victim’s mother drove him to Regional Medical Center while police arrested Weldon that night.
An attempt to reach Nelson late Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to state law.
On Thursday, Weldon did not appear as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster or in the Alabama Department of Corrections online roster.
According to court documents, Weldon is set to appear in court at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 for a probation hearing.