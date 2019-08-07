An Anniston man charged in 2017 with murder pleaded guilty last week to fatally shooting a 56-year-old man that year.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner sentenced Carlos Antonio Ware Jr., 20, on July 31 to two decades in prison and ordered him to pay a $100 fine after Ware, his defense attorney and a prosecutor signed a plea agreement four days prior. Ware was given 480 days of jail credit.
Ware also pleaded guilty to two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault and second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each offense. All sentences are set to be served concurrently, according to court documents.
Ware’s defense attorney, Derek Walton, said he plans to request at a hearing set in September that Ware be placed on a 20-year probation period instead of prison. If his request is denied, Walton said, he plans to ask that Ware’s sentence be split into five years in prison and 15 years on probation.
Ware remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday, waiting to be taken to a state prison. Ware has been in jail since April 2018, after he was charged with an unrelated shooting and his bond was revoked for numerous prior charges involving assaults and shootings.
Ware was charged on July 26, 2017, by Anniston police with killing Elvis Finley of Anniston that February. He was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000 and released that December.
Police told The Star in 2017 officers found Finley on Feb. 23, 2017, dead from gunshot wounds, after responding to a 911 call concerning an unconscious man on the 2000 block of McKleroy Drive.
Police arrested Ware the day of Finley’s death on an unrelated charge after, they said, he shot into a truck with a man inside.
Ware posted a $15,000 bail on March 3, 2017, for the shooting charge, but had also been charged that day and the day before with assault charges, for allegedly injuring two men with a firearm in January that year. He was released from jail April 10, 2017, on a $60,000 bond.
Ware’s bonds on the murder, assault and shooting charges were revoked in March last year, after police issued an arrest warrant against Ware after he reportedly shot into a car with a woman inside.
Walton declined to comment further on Ware’s guilty plea.