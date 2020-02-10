Man pleads guilty to child porn charges, gets 20 years

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to two decades in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to four charges involving child pornography.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced William Franklin Harper, 55, to serve 20 years in prison.
Harper pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating obscene matter depicting minors and two counts of possession of obscene matter depicting minors. Harper’s case had been sent to a grand jury for review after a hearing Jan. 13; according to court documents, the grand jury’s investigation was still pending.
State authorities charged Harper in December with four counts of dissemination of obscene material with minors, and two of those charges were reduced through a plea deal.
Court documents allege the shared images of minors involved four minors engaged in sex acts. Records state images of two of the victims were sent between Sept. 19 and Dec. 19 and images of the other two victims were shared between Sept. 19 and Nov. 20.
Harper pleaded guilty in 2017 to two counts of possession of obscene material with minors and was sentenced to 10 years, split with one year in prison and nine years on probation. He now has to serve those nine years in prison, according to court documents.
Harper remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail, waiting to be transferred to a state correctional facility.