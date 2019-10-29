A judge sentenced an Anniston man Tuesday to 20 years — three years in prison and 17 years on supervised probation — after he pleaded guilty to shooting three people in 2017.
Eric Keshun Patterson, 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder.
As part of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Debra Jones also gave Patterson 20 years, split by three years in prison and the remainder on probation, in each case. Each sentence is set to run concurrently, Jones ordered.
The judge also ordered that Patterson pay more than $13,000 to one of the victims, as well as additional court costs. Jones granted Patterson two years worth of jail credit.
Patterson was initially charged Oct. 29, 2017, with shooting a man and a woman later identified as his aunt at a gathering at a home.
Police told The Star in 2017 they were called around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 29, 2017, to a home in the 400 block of West 31st Street and found a 50-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Patterson said Tuesday in court he had shot his aunt by accident and had intended to shoot someone else.
Patterson’s attorney, Will Newman, said prosecutors accused Patterson of shooting the third victim at another location. Patterson was charged in November with the third count of attempted murder.
Patterson apologized each time after he pleaded guilty to the three charges.
Newman declined to comment further on the case.
Patterson remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting transfer to an Alabama Department of Corrections facility.