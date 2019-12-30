Man killed in shooting had attacked man two days prior

A man fatally shot on Dec. 26 after stabbing a woman at her home had attacked a man two days earlier, according to the first victim and police.
Sgt. Kyle Price with Anniston police said Miguel Angel Santos, 44, of Anniston stabbed a 32-year-old man around 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at his home on Valley Circle.
Price told The Star last week Santos went to a home on Morrisville Road around 7 p.m. and stabbed the homeowner in her yard numerous times before another man fatally shot him.
Arin Wells, who said he was the victim in the Dec. 24 attack, said Santos was his next door neighbor. The two had been friendly, Wells said, and planned to work together in the future. He said he never expected that Santos would attack him on Christmas Eve.
Wells said he was outside, working on his truck. Because it was dark outside, Wells said, he didn’t see Santos coming until shining a light on him.
Wells said the two spoke, and he moved to the back of his truck. Wells said Santos then came up behind him and started stabbing him with a box cutter.
“He had that demon look in his eye,” Wells said.
Wells said the two began fighting, and he knocked Santos to the ground three times. After the third time, Wells said, Santos ran into the woods.
Wells said he called Anniston police, and his aunt later drove him to the emergency room. Wells said most of his eight wounds were superficial, but one nearly pierced his liver. He said he’s quickly recovering from his injuries.
“It still hurts raising my leg up high or moving my stomach muscles,” Wells said.
On Dec. 26, Wells said, he planned on going to the station to file a warrant for Santos’ arrest. Instead, he said, an investigator texted him to notify him of Santos’ death. Wells said he was relieved by the news.
“I didn’t have to worry about it anymore,” Wells said.
Wells said he doesn’t know why Santos attacked him.
Price said police plan to send details of the case to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether any charges will be filed and are waiting for the results of Santos’ autopsy.