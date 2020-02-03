Man injured in Friday shooting on West 15th

Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man was reportedly shot and injured Friday night.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 35-year-old man was walking around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 15th Street when he heard gunshots.
Price said the man felt something hit him in the back of the head and fell down. According to Price, a bystander drove the man to a nearby hospital. Price said the man is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
As of Monday, Price said, police had not identified a suspect.
If a suspect is arrested, they could be charged with first-degree assault. Under state law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to