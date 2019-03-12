A Calhoun County grand jury this month indicted a Montgomery man in connection with a fatal November shooting.
Trevon Tarique Fletcher, 23, was indicted on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of manslaughter.
Two of Fletcher’s indictments accused him of using a firearm of during the course of a robbery and recklessly causing the death of a victim Nov. 28.
Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton confirmed that the victim was 20-year-old Chandler Gage Garcia, of Piedmont, who police said in January was shot during the incident and died the next day.
A third indictment stated that Fletcher, armed with a firearm, also used force or threatened the use of force against a second victim to take money from that person.
The indictments allege that Fletcher was aiding and abetting Richard Donnell Lane, 25, of Union Springs in committing the offenses. Lane was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery Jan. 18.
Fletcher was initially arrested by Piedmont police Jan. 4 and charged with first-degree robbery. Police told The Star in January that Garcia was shot outside his home on South Fifth Avenue and was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he died.
Fletcher and Lane were booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Fletcher remained in jail as of Tuesday with bond set at $300,000 for three first-degree robbery charges and no bond for the manslaughter charge. Fletcher is set to appear in court for an arraignment 9 a.m. April 25.
Lane’s bond was set at $100,000 for a first-degree robbery charge, but was released on bond later that month and transferred to the Bullock County Jail. Lane was booked again into the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $200,000.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Fletcher and Lane could each face life sentences in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law. Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which state law dictates can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.