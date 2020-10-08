Man indicted on charge of raping teenage girl

Authorities arrested a Calhoun County man last week after he was indicted on numerous sex charges involving a minor.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 52-year-old man on Oct. 2, following a grand jury’s indictment of him on charges of first-degree rape
The man’s indictment alleges he raped a teenage girl in 2018. Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said the girl reported the rape after several years, and alleged that she and the man were wrapping Christmas presents at his home, north of Jacksonville, when the man offered her money in exchange for sexual favors.
The man allegedly then raped her and gave her money afterwards in an attempt to persuade her not to report the rape.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. As of Thursday, the man did not appear listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000.
Second-degree sodomy is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.