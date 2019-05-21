A Talladega man was indicted earlier this month by a Calhoun County grand jury on robbery and theft charges after he allegedly robbed a Wellborn restaurant at gunpoint and stole a car in January.
Jonathan Darrell Moten, 32, was initially charged by Anniston police in February with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
Police told The Star in February that Moten walked into the Hardee’s on Alabama 202 after 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint before leaving on foot.
Police said Moten was arrested at a home on Broadway Avenue, where he was found with a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen several days earlier.
At a preliminary hearing in March, Moten denied robbing the restaurant. Moten said his sister and an acquaintance had worked there, but he had never set foot on the property. Moten also claimed he was holding onto the car for an acquaintance who was in jail.
Calhoun County District Court Judge Randy Moeller ordered that Moten’s case be sent to a grand jury. The grand jury returned its indictment May 13.
An attempt to contact Moten’s defense attorney, Pamela Hammett, for additional comment Tuesday was not unsuccessful.
Moten remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at bond set at $31,500. He is set to appear in court Aug. 15 for an arraignment.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Moten could serve a life sentence in prison and owe $60,000 in fines, according to state law. First-degree theft is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines.