Man indicted in August homicide

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man last month after he allegedly shot and killed another man in August.
The grand jury indicted Jaquintin Lee Jones, 23, during its January session on one count of murder.
Anniston police initially arrested Jones on Aug. 24. Officers told The Star that month he shot 28-year-old Anton Michael Johnson on Aug. 16 shortly after midnight at the corner of 12th and Noble Streets while Johnson was walking to an event nearby.
Johnson was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, then to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where he died. Police apprehended Jones more than a week later at a home on Woodgate Circle.
An Anniston police investigator testified at Jones’ preliminary hearing that a witness told authorities Johnson’s death happened after a fight broke out between a group from Anniston and a group from Hobson City. The witness said they saw Jones back away from the group, pull out a gun and fire it in Johnson’s direction.
Jones’ defense attorney said at the preliminary hearing there was no footage of the incident and no other witnesses identified Jones as the shooter.
Wilson, in an email Wednesday, maintained his client’s innocence and said Jones planned to plead not guilty to the charge.
Jones was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000 and was released on bond two days after his arrest. His arraignment is set for March 18.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Jones could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.