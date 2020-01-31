Man in ‘Hive vs. Predator’ video indicted on sex charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Jacksonville man on sex charges earlier this month after he was implicated by a group of teenage YouTubers in November.
The grand jury indicted the 23-year-old man on one count of electronic solicitation of a child and three counts of possession of child pornography.
The man was initially charged Nov. 14 with electronic solicitation of a child shortly after three teenage boys posted an online video of themselves confronting the man at the Lenlock Walmart after the trio posed online as a 14-year-old boy and agreed to meet him for sex.
The man was charged a day later with three counts of possession of child pornography when sheriff’s deputies searched the man’s electronics and found what Sheriff Matthew Wade called “the motherlode of child pornography.”
Three Calhoun County teenagers whose YouTube videos led to the Thursday arrest of a school choir director and another man say they plan to do it again.
A video of the man is the first of two on the group’s YouTube channel, “Hive vs. Predator.” A second video on the channel shows the trio confronting Bradley Lamar White, then the Alexandria Middle and High School choral director.
Deputies charged White, 27, with soliciting a sex act with a student and sending obscene matter to a student as a school employee, both Class A misdemeanors. White is set to appear in court Feb. 14 for a plea docket.
The other man’s total bond for all his charges was set at $75,000. He has been out of Calhoun County Jail on bond since Nov. 15. His arraignment is set for Feb. 20.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. An exception was made in naming White because of his role as a teacher and his responsibility for students.
Electronic solicitation of a child is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000, according to state law.
Possession of child pornography is a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.