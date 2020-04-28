Man in custody after Tuesday shooting in Anniston

Anniston police detained a man Tuesday afternoon after a shooting was reported less than 30 minutes earlier.
Sgt. Kyle Price said paramedics were taking a man to Regional Medical Center after he was shot and injured near a home on 33rd Street West.
Price said he did not know the man’s condition. The man appeared to be awake around 5 p.m. as medics loaded him into the ambulance.
Three officers were speaking to a man in handcuffs while about a dozen more appeared to be searching outside the home.
Price said he believed the two men had gotten into an argument before the shooting, but he didn’t know what it was over.
The man in handcuffs said “I ain’t shot nobody,” as officers led him to a nearby squad car. They appeared to pull cash from his pockets while searching him, before they put him in the backseat and drove from the scene.