A judge on Monday turned the case of a man charged with several sex crimes after a YouTube video implicated him over to a grand jury for review.
The 23-year-old Jacksonville man, charged with electronic solicitation of a child and three counts of possession of child pornography, opted to waive his preliminary hearing.
The man was initially charged Nov. 14 with electronic solicitation of a child, shortly after a group of teenagers posted an online video of themselves confronting the man at the Lenlock Wal-Mart after the group posed as a 14-year-old boy and agreed to meet him for sex.
Three Calhoun County teenagers whose YouTube videos led to the Thursday arrest of a school choir director and another man say they plan to do it again.
The man was charged the day after his initial arrest with three counts of possession of child pornography. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star that day deputies had searched the man’s electronics and found “the motherlode of child pornography.”
The video of the man is the first of two on the group’s YouTube channel, “Hive vs. Predator.” A second video of the man shows the group confronting former Alexandria Middle and High School choral director Bradley Lamar White.
White, 27, was charged by deputies with soliciting a sex act with a student and distributing obscene material to a student as a school employee, both Class A misdemeanors.
The man whose case was sent to grand jury was booked during his initial arrest into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 and released on bond that day, according to court documents.
He was booked again the next day with bond set at $45,000 and also released on bond that day.
The man’s defense attorney, Kathy Pope, declined to comment on the case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma associated with such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. An exception was made in naming White because of his role as a teacher and his responsibility for students.
Electronic solicitation of a child is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.