A north Calhoun County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting at seven sheriff’s deputies in 2017.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Charles Leon Williams, 48, to serve 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
She also granted him nearly three years of jail credit for the time he served in the Calhoun County Jail.
“If an officer had been killed, this could be a capital murder case,” Jones said during the hearing.
Williams was initially charged in February 2017 with the seven counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree robbery after authorities went on a 15-hour manhunt in the Pleasant Valley area to find Williams.
Deputies told The Star in 2017 that Williams’ family members went to the Sheriff’s Office on the night of Feb. 15 to report that Williams had robbed them at gunpoint.
When deputies arrived at the camper where Williams lived on Dripping Rock Road, they said they found the camper engulfed in flames.
Deputies said they then spotted Williams in his vehicle; Williams tried to hit a deputy’s vehicle and began shooting at the deputy inside. The deputy returned fire, flattening one of Williams’ tires, but Williams managed to escape.
Authorities said another deputy saw Williams near the high school and elementary school in Pleasant Valley and chased him to Cove Road, where he fired at the deputies chasing him and ran into the woods.
Deputies said state game wardens found Williams near a railroad bed on Roy Webb Road, and Williams surrendered.
Prosecutor Stan Allen said Williams’ robbery charges had been dropped at the request of the victims.
Before Williams was sentenced, he spoke to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade and the seven deputies who were in the courtroom.
“I thank God every day that nobody got hurt,” Williams said.
According to Wade, one of the deputies who had been shot at became the father of a baby the next month. Wade said he was thankful that all the deputies involved were still around for their families.
“We hope that Mr. Williams’ time in jail gives him time to think about what he did and change his life,” Wade said.
Williams remained in jail Tuesday awaiting transfer to a state prison.