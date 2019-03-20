An Anniston man was awaiting transfer to a state prison after he was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month in connection with a 2013 homicide in Wellborn.
Walter Craig Pinkston, 39, pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of 89-year-old Alma Fleming in 2013. Pinkston pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder March 5, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell. A plea agreement between Pinkston and prosecutors was filed in late February.
Attempts to contact Pinkston’s attorneys Wednesday for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Pinkston and Monica Marie Shively, 35, also of Anniston, were initially each charged with capital murder during the commission of a burglary in September 2013. They were each indicted later that year with capital murder during a robbery and capital murder during the course of a robbery.
Authorities told The Star in 2013 that Fleming was found dead Sept. 11, 2013, at her home on the 500 block of South Stebbins Street. Authorities said Fleming was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest and was believed to have died Sept. 9, 2013.
Pinkston and Shively were arrested that afternoon at the state troopers post in Jacksonville, where Pinkston was getting his license reinstated.
Shively also remained at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting trial with no bond set. Pinkston also remained at the jail Wednesday; staff there were unable to say when he would be transferred to a state correctional facility.
Capital murder is a Class A felony, which can result in the death penalty or a life sentence in prison upon conviction, according to state law.