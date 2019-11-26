Man found not guilty in 2016 wreck that killed 3

A judge Tuesday ordered that an Ohatchee man charged in a 2016 wreck that killed three women be committed to a mental health facility, after a psychologist said he was unfit to stand trial.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell found Jordan Steward Baker, 23, not guilty “by reason of mental disease or defect” of three counts of murder, one count of first-degree theft, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude law enforcement. Howell also ordered that Baker be committed to Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.
Howell’s decision came after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that Baker was not competent to help with his defense or stand trial, but still posed a threat to himself and others.
Dr. Trica Peterson, the forensic psychologist who examined Baker, testified via webcam from New York on Tuesday. She said she was contracted by the state to evaluate Baker.
According to Peterson, she met Baker at a facility run by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and discussed his life, his moral functioning and “the offenses that occurred.”
Peterson said she diagnosed Baker with “unspecified schizophrenia” and determined he also had mental health issues related to drug use. She said she didn’t think Baker was aware of the gravity of his actions during the fatal 2016 wreck.
Peterson said she believed Baker should be admitted to a state mental health facility for his own well-being.
Howell ordered that Baker undergo the examination in April after Baker’s former defense attorney, Shaun Quinlan, requested it in 2017.
In Quinlan’s motion, he wrote that Baker had taken several antipsychotic medications used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had a history of mental health issues.
Baker was initially charged in September 2016 with the deaths of 74-year-old Joy Howell of Anniston; her 43-year-old daughter, Melanie Trantham of Anniston; and 39-year-old Melanie Hurst of Wellborn.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said Baker had been admitted to Regional Medical Center the day before by another law enforcement agency. On Sept. 27, 2016, the day of the wreck, police said, Baker left the hospital and stole a truck in the parking lot.
Police said Baker drove the truck across the centerline of Old Gadsden Highway and collided with a Honda Civic carrying the three women.
Baker became trapped in the truck, which caught fire. Anniston firefighters cut Baker out of the truck before he was airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham and arrested the day he was discharged.
After Howell’s ruling, three of Baker’s family members spoke to him across one of the wooden rails in the courtroom. The three told Baker they loved him and would try to visit him at the facility.
Baker’s father, Eric Baker, said after the hearing that his heart went out to the families of the victims; he declined to comment further.
Baker’s defense attorney, Will Broome, declined to comment.
Baker remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting transfer to Taylor Hardin.