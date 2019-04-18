A Birmingham man was jailed Sunday after he was allegedly found with 9 pounds of marijuana in Heflin that morning.
David Davis Jr., 27, was arrested by Heflin police and charged with trafficking marijuana.
Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said Davis was driving on Interstate 20 at around 6:30 a.m. when officers pulled him over near the 199 mile marker.
Benefield said officers noticed Davis was acting nervous and his account of where he was going didn’t make sense.
After officers got permission to search Davis’ car, Benefield said, they found eight bags of marijuana hidden under a jacket and absorbent training pads for dogs in his trunk.
Davis was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $250,000. According to court documents, Davis’ bond was later reduced to $50,000. Jail staff said he was released on bond Tuesday.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court 9 a.m. May 5 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, Davis could serve a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.