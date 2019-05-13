A Jacksonville man was charged Sunday after he allegedly threatened and assaulted police officers that night, the city’s police chief said.
Tallon Lane Powell, 25, was charged by Jacksonville police with second-degree assault and obstructing government operations.
Chief Marcus Wood said officers were sent before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 300 block of Mountain Street Northwest after they received a domestic violence call.
When they got to the apartment, Wood said, a woman told officers Powell was inside. Wood said they found Powell intoxicated in a bedroom, lying on the floor and banging his fists on the wall.
When an officer told him to get up, Wood said, Powell threatened to rape him. Wood said Powell tried to get up, but fell over near a shotgun propped up against a nightstand.
When Powell got up again, Wood said, he punched another officer in the side of the head.
Powell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $10,500.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.