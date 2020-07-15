Man charged with terrorist threat at Oxford polling place

Police charged an Ashland man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to start shooting in an Oxford polling place during that day’s state primary runoff election.
Oxford police charged Jaylin Shamar Ellis, 24, with making a terrorist threat.
Court documents allege Ellis said “don’t be surprise if I come back up here shooting,” to a city employee at the Oxford Civic Center, while people were voting there.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said Ellis made those threats to the men and women at the center’s front desk and left.
Partridge said police found Ellis nearby and arrested him.
“We’re not going to tolerate that type of behavior in a public place,” Partridge said.
Ellis was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, Ellis was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 3.
Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.