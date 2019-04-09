An Oxford man was charged Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman that day.
Jason Scott Dennis, 42, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies.
Dennis’ arrest warrant alleges that he strangled a woman with the intent to harm her. Attempts to contact deputies Tuesday for more information about his arrest were unsuccessful.
Dennis was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. On Tuesday, Dennis was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Dennis is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.