An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly stole the car of his “estranged” girlfriend in April and shot at her several days later.
Shawvez Riahyd Stockdale, 28, was charged with shooting into an occupied building, first-degree theft and resisting arrest by Anniston police.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Stockdale got into an argument with the 33-year-old woman April 23 and stole her 2003 Mercedes from a home on the 5800 block of Woodgate Circle. Price said Stockdale kept driving it for the next few days.
According to Price, Stockdale was driving her car near the intersection of 15th and Noble streets when he saw her riding in a car driven by a 37-year-old man and fired at them.
Price said a bullet hit the hood and the driver and woman were uninjured.
The woman reported the theft of her car at the same time she reported the shooting to police, according to Price.
Stockdale was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Woodgate Circle.
Stockdale was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,500. Jail staff said he was released from jail the day of his arrest.
Stockdale is scheduled to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree theft are both Class B felonies, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.