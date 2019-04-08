An Anniston man was charged Friday with attempted murder after, police said, he shot a woman and injured her ear.
Keithian Jujuan Kemp, 29, was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle by Anniston police.
Police said Kemp and several other people were at the woman’s house at around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and West 29th Street when she and Kemp got into an argument over the use of her car.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Kemp took out a gun and fired it, with the round grazing the woman’s ear and hitting the car. The woman was hospitalized and is expected to fully recover from her injury, Price said.
Kemp was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. Jail staff said Kemp was released on bond the day of his arrest. He is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. May 2.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kemp could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-year prison sentence and $30,000 in fines.