Man charged with shooting into Weaver home

Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly shot into a home earlier this month.

Weaver police charged Christopher Kyle Bussey, 23, on Thursday with discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

According to Bussey’s arrest warrant, he shot into a home Nov. 14 while a man was inside. 

An attempt Monday to reach Weaver police for more information was not immediately successful.

Bussey was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

