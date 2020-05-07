Man charged with shooting into occupied car

Police charged a Jacksonville man last week after he allegedly shot into a car in April.
Anniston police charged Cederick Lamon Woolverton Jr., 18, on April 30 with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Court documents allege Woolverton shot into a car on April 21 while two men were inside.
An attempt to obtain more details on the incident from Anniston police was unsuccessful.
Woolverton was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 28.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.