An Ohatchee man charged last month with running over a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy with a truck opted Thursday to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to be reviewed by a grand jury.
The man’s bond was also reduced from $203,000 to $103,000, according to court documents.
Fred Lee Barksdale, 35, was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of violating a protection from abuse order. He remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail.
Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star in September two deputies and an Ohatchee officer went to Barksdale’s home on Mudd Street around 4:30 a.m. to serve several warrants, but didn’t fine Barksdale there.
Deputies said they deputies and officer saw a dog behind the house, who led them down a wooded trail, where they found Barksdale and a woman who previously had a protection order filed against him sitting in his truck. Deputies said the woman was with Barksdale willingly.
When deputies tried to arrest Barksdale, deputies said, he started his truck and ran over a deputy, dragging him under the truck before deputies began firing at him. Deputies said Barksdale was struck, while the woman was unhurt.
The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, while Barksdale was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham.
An attempt to reach Barksdale’s defense attorney, Jake Mathews, was unsuccessful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Barksdale could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, under Alabama law.