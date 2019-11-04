Anniston police charged a man Friday after he reportedly helped push a stranded man’s car off the road before attacking him last month.
Police charged Joshua Steven Sullivan, 26, of Anniston with third-degree robbery.
Police told The Star in October that a man was driving to a store around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 when his car ran out of gas near the intersection of North Hunter Street and Jefferson Street.
Police said he was approached by two other men, who helped him push his car off the road before punching and kicking him and stealing his drivers’ license.
According to Sullivan’s arrest report, he was apprehended around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Parker Street.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Monday morning police were still searching for the second suspect.
Sullivan remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday morning with bond set at $7,500. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 for a preliminary hearing.
Third-degree robbery is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine, according to state law.