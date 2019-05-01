An Anniston man was charged with robbery Tuesday in connection with an assault that left a 19-year-old unconscious earlier this month.
Deontae Durrell Whorton, 22, was charged with first-degree robbery and a weapons offense by Anniston police, according to Sgt. Kyle Price. Whorton is the second person charged in the alleged attack.
Price said Whorton, who was armed, and 20-year-old Demario Lamonte Burnett punched and kicked the man around 6 p.m. April 15 at Norwood Homes in Anniston until he lost consciousness. Price said the man was taken to UAB hospital after the assault. Burnett was charged on Friday with second-degree assault.
Price told The Star on Wednesday that Whorton also took the victim’s cell phone, an unknown amount of cash and his house keys.
Whorton was later apprehended shortly before noon at an address on West 29th Street.
Whorton was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond set at $33,000. His next court date is slated for 9 a.m. May 29, according to police.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Whorton could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.