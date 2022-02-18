Man charged with reckless endangerment in school bus incident

A Lincoln man was arrested after passing a stopped school bus that was dropping off children in Ohatchee, according to officials.
The Calhoun County Board of Education released a video to the public asking for help identifying a vehicle that was shown speeding past several cars and the school bus unloading kids in the opposing lane of traffic.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Ohatchee Police Department, arrested Isaiah Laquan Brown, 23, of Lincoln, after an investigation led to identifying Brown as the driver of the vehicle.
“This was a deliberate act — this wasn’t an accident,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. “And it’s also not the first time this exact car has done it.”
Wade said the Ohatchee school bus driver reported that the same vehicle had passed the bus in the same fashion before.
However, the driver’s quick actions potentially saved the lives of the children according to Wade.
The bus driver, whose name has not been released, reported that she saw the driver speeding up the road and quickly held the children from exiting the bus, according to Calhoun County Safety and Security Director Randy Reaves.
“Don’t pass school buses,” Reaves said. “Slow down and be safe around the kids as they’re getting off the bus.”
Wade said the bus driver deserves a medal, praising her actions as life-saving.
“If that bus driver hadn't been paying attention — and opened the doors and the kids would have been crossing the road — he would have hit or killed them,” Wade said. “I want people to understand. This isn’t just a little ticket. This is reckless endangerment. We’re going to put you in jail.”
Brown was charged with reckless endangerment and was placed into Calhoun County Jail on a $3,200 bond.
Wade left a message on the CCSO’s social media page: “This type of behavior is dangerous and won’t be tolerated.”